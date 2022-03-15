GODFREY — Madison County Board member Mike Walters today announced his candidacy for Madison County Clerk.

Mike Walters for County ClerkWalters, a Republican, has served as a member of the County Board for more than 15 years. Walters additionally serves as Chairman Pro-Tem of the board and currently chairs the county judiciary committee.

"Madison County residents deserve government agencies that are efficient, responsive, and responsible," Walters said. "As County Clerk, I'll utilize my public and private sector experience to ensure the office is run efficiently and that Madison County citizens can have confidence in the integrity of their elections and vital records systems."

Walters officially filed his petitions for the office on Monday morning.

