EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Board Member Chris Guy recently returned from his trip to the White House, Guy attended the White House State Leadership Conference where he had the opportunity to discuss issues facing Madison County. White House officials met with Chris Guy and other local leaders from the Midwest to discuss big issues affecting their cities and the country. This includes the ongoing opioid crisis, economic development and infrastructure.

According to Chris Guy, “As they say, ‘all politics is local’, I was thrilled to have the opportunity as a County Board Member to discuss issues important to the Metro East at the White House. I discussed how important the Mississippi River is to our region, the fact that we are the third largest inland port in America, and that funding for disaster recovery is a top priority.”

Guy’s trip to the White House included conversations with the Trump Administration about serving the American people through shared state and federal priorities, including a visit from Vice President Mike Pence. The Trump Administration also discussed how to build disaster resilient communities, empower local communities to address national issues, and growing our workforce development apprenticeship program.

“Local, state and federal leaders need to work together to expand job opportunities,” said Chris Guy. “Our workforce development apprenticeship programs in Madison County are second to none. We have excellent programs for individuals that want to become a nurse, work in the oil industry or become a welder. I was told the Administration plans to build on the progress which has been made in order to expand job opportunities.”

The State Leadership Conference was held at the White House on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The conference welcomed a select group of elected officials from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Guy added, “My visit to the White House wasn’t about partisan politics, it was to learn about how the federal government can help all levels of government succeed in order to keep our economy strong. This was a bipartisan conference with a select group of elected officials from the Midwest. I was honored to represent Madison County at the White House.”

*Attached is a picture of Madison County Board Member Chris Guy speaking at the White House State Leadership press conference outside the West Wing on Tuesday, August 20. Also, included is a group photo of elected officials from the Midwest with Vice President Mike Pence.

