ALTON — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Tuesday surveyed the rising floodwaters and its impact to the city.

Prenzler met with Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold at Broadway and State Street to discuss the new floodwall as well as check out the operations of the sandbagging machine, which Madison County Emergency Management provided.

“It’s impressive the work that goes into this and all emergency personnel who are coming together when it comes to keeping residents and property safe from the floodwaters,” Prenzler said.

He said areas throughout Madison County have experienced flooding and damage. He said on Monday, per the request of Mitchell Fire Chief Joseph Lee around 25 residents were evacuated from the Sunny Shores Mobile Home Park in Choteau Township.

“In nearly every community residents faced problems due to the heavy rainfall this past weekend or are still experiencing them as the river continues to rise,” Prenzler said.

