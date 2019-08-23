EDWARDSVILLE- The Madison County Board passed a resolution last night at there board meeting to demolish the house where Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering fought his last fire and a wall fell on him. Capt. Ringering died from injuries from the incident and three other firefighters were injured.

At 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residential structure fire at 4064 Culp Lane Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Fosterburg Fire Department to the scene, who in turn requested mutual aid from the Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey and Godfrey Fire Departments.

Below is part of the resolution that was passed at the board meeting.

"Resolved that the Madison County Planning & Development, through the Community Development Department, as our contract agent, be authorized to take all steps necessary to cause demolition of properties described herein; and further be directed to take all steps necessary to perfect a lien upon the described subject property sufficient to cover the cost of the demolition and to pursue proceedings to foreclosure where directed to do so by the Madison County Board.

The properties included herein are generally composed of single-family residences, associated accessory structure (s) and/or the residual structural components of those residences."

