EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is accepting applications to fill the District 16 seat vacated this week by Helen Hawkins.

Hawkins resigned from the county board Saturday after being appointed to the Metro East Sanitary District Board last Wednesday. Hawkins has served on the county board since being appointed in July 2002 and the district includes parts of Granite City, South Roxana, Hartford, Mitchell and Pontoon Beach.

Hawkins, a Democrat and longtime Nameoki Township Clerk, has been an activist for residents in the flood-prone Dobrey Slough in Granite City.

“I will be able to continue to serve the residents in Granite City by being on the MESD board,” Hawkins said. “This is why I got involved in politics in the first place — flooding and storm water issues.”

With advice and consent from the county board, Prenzler said he will appoint Hawkin’s replacement within 60 days, per state law. The new board member must be a Democrat and will serve the remainder of Hawkins’ term, which expires in December 2018.

“Helen Hawkins cared about her community and served her constituents with distinction,” Prenzler said.

Candidates must be registered voters in the district. Candidates can submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by mail or via email to coboard@co.madison.il.us by June 15.