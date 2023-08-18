Madison County Golf Tournament 2023

WOOD RIVER - For the 11th time in 12 years, the Edwardsville Tigers are Madison County big schools champions.

Thanks to four top-10 finishes EHS set a tough mark to beat at 291, going on to win the event 18 strokes ahead of second place Alton (309) Thursday afternoon at Belk Park.

It was Collinsville's Eli Verning that shot a 4-under par 68 to win the event, but two Tigers and a Redbird were close behind.

Mason Lewis (69) and Carter Crow (71) finished second and third for Edwardsville while Alex Siatos shot even-par for fourth, the Redbirds' top finish.

Quin Berning (75) and Kolton Wright (76) were the other two inside the top-10 for EHS. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied a couple other players with a 6-over 78 to finish right inside the top-10 as well.

Rounding out Alton's side was Henry Neely (79), Cooper Hagen (80), Alec Schmieder (88), and Luke Davis (98).

Connection Timeout