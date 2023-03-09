EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Building and Zoning announced today that Alton and Alton Township, Edwardsville and Edwardsville Township, East Alton, Granite City Park District, along with Wood River and multiple others have received grant approval for environmental initiatives.

Madison County is awarding more than $143,000 in grants to municipalities, townships, and park districts for these initiatives in 11 taxing districts, the building and zoning office said. This is the full list and the various projects:

Alhambra — $7,716 — Solar powered radar signs

Alton — $15,000 — Olin Park Restoration

Alton Township — $8,000 — The Wadlow Restoration Project

East Alton — $15,000 — Community Recycling containers

Edwardsville — $15,000 — Wastewater Treatment plant LED conversion

Edwardsville Township — $15,000 —HVAC Building renovation

Granite City Park District — $15,000 — Legacy Golf Course shoreline stabilization

Marine Township — $13,765 — energy efficient windows/building generator

Roxana Park District — $11,757 — upgrade community pool filtration room

South Roxana — $12,310 — playground safety/accessibility project

Wood River — $15,000 — Belk Park lake erosion control project

The Grants Committee approved the grants on Tuesday and the County Board will take action on March 15.

Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said when the county established the grant program in 2001, projects were limited to recycling and waste diversion as part of its recycling program.

“In recent years, the county revisited the types of projects that could be done,” Doucleff said. “The projects still meet the statutory requirements, but allow the county to accommodate a broader scope to include plan and policy development, stormwater management, efficient and alternative energy projects, and environmental restoration work.”

He said the purpose of the program is to provide financial support for projects that align with the county’s environmental goals and initiatives. Since the program’s inception 22 years ago, the county granted monies from the landfill “host” or “tipping” fee fund to pay for more than 170 projects. This year, projects include park restoration, solar radar signs, upgrades in energy-efficient systems, erosion control, and more.

County Board member Denise Wiehardt of Granite City and chair of the Grants Committee said the environmental grants are a good use of the tipping fees and are tailored to the varied needs of the taxing districts.

Wiehardt said the grants help to pay a portion of the project’s cost.

“These grants benefit the taxing districts and provide funding for upgrades or replacement of older, non-environmentally friendly infrastructure,” she said.

All grant recipients are expected to undergo site visits upon project completion as well as submit a final report with their funding reimbursement request.