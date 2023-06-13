EDWARDSVILLE – Last month the Madison County Auditor’s Office officially filed the County’s fiscal year ending November 30, 2022, Annual Comprehensive Financial Report with the Illinois Comptroller’s Office and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

This is Madison County’s official audited annual financial report. “State law requires that all general-purpose local governments publish within six months of the close of each fiscal year a complete set of financial statements presented in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards by a firm of licensed certified public accountants,” Michael said. “I am very pleased to report to the taxpayers of Madison County that the county received a clean (unmodified) opinion from our external auditor, Scheffel Boyle.” The goal of the independent audit is to provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements of the county are free of material misstatement. The independent audit involves examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements; assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management; and evaluating the overall financial statement presentation.

“I would also like to report that for the previous fiscal year ending November 30th, 2021, the County was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the GFOA. This was the 32nd consecutive year that the County has received this prestigious award, and we hope to continue this successful streak by winning another award for the report just filed,” Michael said.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Auditor’s office. The preparation of the county’s annual report in a timely manner is made possible only by their sacrifices and dedicated service. In addition, I thank our external auditors, Scheffel Boyle, for their expertise and diligence in the completion of the annual audit. Finally, I offer my sincere thanks to the County’s Elected Officials for their leadership and commitment to the financial matters of Madison County. Their cooperation is greatly appreciated and facilitates a more effective and efficient government,” concluded Michael.

The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is now available online by going to the Auditor’s page on Madison County’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/auditor/. David Michael encourages all citizens to review the report.

