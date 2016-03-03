EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Auditor Honorable Rick Faccin was recently presented the Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award by the New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry in Venice.

In presenting the award, Bishop John Williams said Faccin has always stepped forward to help the people of the Venice, Madison, Eagle Park and Granite City areas. “Through the years, Rick Faccin has touched thousands of people in the Tri-City (Granite City, Madison and Venice) area.”

“Mr. Faccin deserves this recognition, which honored the memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and his words of love, nonviolence and equality, because of his constant support and charitable donations,” Bishop Williams stated. “For the last 12 years, Mr. Faccin came to our community to help serve food to our people. It didn’t matter if it was an election year or not. He has shown that he cares for our people and for that we thank him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The award was presented during the church’s Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance and Humanitarian Awards Program, a celebration which has been held by the church for the last 19 years.

This award comes alongside numerous other humanitarian and professional excellence awards received by Faccin throughout his years of service in the community.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan says he commends the auditor’s commitment to public service.

“Rick Faccin has been serving Madison County for more than two decades through his positions in public service and his personal humanitarian work. Receiving the MLK Humanitarian Award recognizes his dedication to helping the people in our county,” Dunstan said. “This is a shining example of the work that county officials put into serving the people of Madison County personally and professionally.”

More like this: