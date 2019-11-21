EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County appointed its new Planning and Development Administrator Wednesday night.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler named Chris Doucleff as head of Planning and Development. The County Board approved Doucleff to replace Administrator Matt Brandmeyer, who left the county on Nov. 8 to take a job as the community development director for the Village of Skokie, Ill.

Prenzler opted to forgo a search for a candidate to replace Brandmeyer and instead picked someone internally. Doucleff served as deputy administrator for the department.

“I’m confident Chris is qualified to take on the role as administrator,” Prenzler said. “Chris has done a great job during his three years with the county. He brings an invaluable range of experience in real estate and zoning and has great organizational skills.”

Prenzler said Doucleff also has an exceptional record of accomplishment in project implementation, strategic planning, budget and financial management and fostering public and private partnerships.

Doucleff is an Alton native and a 1987 Alton High School graduate. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind. and brings with him a background in business and real estate.

Prior to working for the county, Doucleff was an partner in Doucleff Real Estate Appraisal Co. He also worked as the general manager of Emerald Brick Co. a demolition and architectural artifacts dealer, and while growing up for his family’s business, Duke Bakery.

“I’m excited to take on this new role,” Doucleff said.

