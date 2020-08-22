EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County and the Village of Godfrey will exchange property, making way for $5.725 million in future road improvements, including a roundabout.

The Transportation Committee unanimously voted Aug. 12 for a jurisdictional transfer between the two entities. The county will acquire Lars Hoffman Boulevard and Godfrey will take over Airport Road.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” County Board member and Transportation Committee Chair Tom McRae, Bethalto, said. “I’m glad to see the county and municipalities working together. This is something that is mutually beneficial and we should be encouraging these types of things whenever it’s possible.”

The County Board will vote on the transfer at Wednesday’s meeting. The village of Godfrey is expected to vote on the exchange on Sept. 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

A letter of understanding between the two jurisdictions states the intent of the improvement is to construct a roadway from the end of Lars Hoffman Crossing westerly to approximately 600 feet west of Davis Lane. Pierce Lane is to be extended northerly to intersect said roadway with a roundabout configuration.

The county is agreeing to make all the surveys, obtain all necessary rights-of ways, relocate necessary utilities, prepare plans and specifications, receive bids and award the contract, furnish engineering inspection during construction and cause the improvement to be built in accordance with the plans, specifications and contract and will pay for the $5,725,000 in improvements.

County Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey said he is pleased with the decision to transfer property, as it will save the county money.

“This project helps both the county and the village with maintenance costs,” Walters said.

More like this: