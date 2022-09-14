COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.

The investigation was initiated after receiving several neighborhood complaints and anonymous tips of ongoing drug activity at the residence, which were confirmed through proactive policing by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Bethalto Police Department Patrol Division. Further investigation by SET, Bethalto Police Department, and Glen Carbon Police Department led to the issuance of a search warrant.

The warrant was executed by the aforementioned personnel along with the Madison County Patrol Division. The primary target of the investigation, David M. Walker, was taken into custody without incident.

The search warrant yielded a large amount of drug evidence, which led to felony criminal charges of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a class X Felony, and Unlawful Use of Property, a class 2 Felony. The charges were filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Walker’s bond was set at $150,000 by the Honorable Judge Heflin.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW

