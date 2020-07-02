GRANITE CITY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Thursday morning identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Illinois Route 3 near St. Thomas Road in Granite City early Monday (06/29/2020) morning.

The decedent is identified as:

Ryan A. Stiles

Male, 33 years

Granite City, Illinois

Nonn said the decedent was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:38 a.m. on June 29, 2020, by Coroner’s Investigator Christopher Hartman. The incident was initially reported to authorities at 4:38 a.m.

"The decedent died as the result of blunt head, chest, and abdominal trauma," Nonn said. "Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time."

The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Granite City Police Department. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Metro East Mortuary of Belleville.

