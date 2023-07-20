EDWARDSVILLE - The SCTE (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) is an international organization that is split up into 68 chapters. The four technicians did an outstanding job representing Madison Communications and the SCTE Gateway Chapter competing against 10 other teams consisting of technicians from Mediacom, Casscom, and Comcast.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison Communications took home 3rd place overall along with Madison technician, Tanner Pieri taking home 3rd place in MTDR and ORDR, Erick Goode taking home 2nd place in MTDR, and Greg Crabill taking home 1st place in both OTDR and MTDR along with 2nd place overall and in Fiber Splicing.

MTDR is short for Metallic Time Domain Reflectometer that is used for finding faults in metallic cables such as twisted pair copper and coax. OTDR is short for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer that is used for finding faults in fiber cables.

Out of the 21 potential medals to be awarded at the contest, the Madison technicians took home 7 of them. They also took home 1 trophy and 2 plaques from their overall team awards.

More like this: