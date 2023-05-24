EDWARDSVILLE - Madison Communications Technicians, Bryan Huffstutler, Daron Verbais, Greg Crabill, and Tanner Pieri attended the 2023 SCTE Gateway Chapter’s Cable -Tec Games located in St. Charles, MO on Thursday, May 18th.

The SCTE (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) is an international organization that is split up between 68 chapters. The four technicians did an outstanding job representing Madison Communications and the SCTE Gateway Chapter competing against 4 other teams consisting of technicians from Mediacom and Charter.

Madison Communications took home the 1st place team overall for the 11th straight year along with technician, Bryan Huffstutler taking home the overall 1st place solo award and Greg Crabill taking home the second-place solo award. Out of the 24 potential medals to be awarded at the contest, the Madison technicians took home 16 of them! The winning categories consisted of games that evaluated cable splicing, fiber splicing, meter reading, drop connection, and many more.

Madison will be sending another round of technicians, Erick Goode, Grant Texier, Myron High, and Randy Miller to compete in the Vendor Day Cable-Tec Games in June.

The Madison team looks forward to their future advancements within the SCTE Gateway Chapter and are honored to be a part of this international organization.

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com.

