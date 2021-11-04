STAUNTON- During their Employee Appreciation Week celebration in October, the employees at Madison were challenged to donate non-perishable items for the local food pantries as part of a team bonding exercise.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison employees collected around 40 bags/boxes of food and chose to divide a portion of their items to the Mt. Olive Care Center and the Staunton Helping Hands Center. These donations are just a small part of Madison’s commitment to care for the communities that they serve.

Along with donating to the local food pantries, Madison is also sponsoring the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive once again! Please help spread the love to a child for Christmas by donating a new and unwrapped toy for girls and boys ages 0-12. Toys will be accepted anytime until December 8th in their main office lobby located at 21668 Double Arch Road in Staunton. They thank you in advance for your generosity this holiday season!

To learn more about Madison’s services call 800-422-4848 or visit GoMadison.com.

More like this: