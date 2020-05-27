Madison and Macoupin County Drives Set: American Red Cross Is In Urgent Need Of Blood Donations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are in good health are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
"The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products," Joe Zydl, St. Louis American Red Cross External Communications Manager said.
Blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Zydl added.
"In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis," Zydl said. "At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need."
All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
Blood drive safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 19:
Illinois
Madison
Alton
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street
Bethalto
6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Leaders Save Lives, 213 N Prairie St.
Collinsville
6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
East Alton
5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza
5/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr
Glen Carbon
6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road
6/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St
Godfrey
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Rd.
Saint Jacob
6/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 S Douglas St
Worden
6/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Worden American Legion, 237 W Wall St.
_______________
Macoupin
Shipman
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
Staunton
6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Associated Bank, 115 S. Elm St.
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street
Fairview Heights
5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
5/28/2020: 1:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/4/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/11/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/18/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
New Athens
5/29/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
O Fallon
6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park
Saint Libory
6/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15
_______________
Bond
Greenville
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive
Mulberry Grove
5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, 100 E Maple Street
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 125 East South
_______________
Clay
Flora
6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Xenia
6/9/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16
_______________
Clinton
Breese
6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road
Carlyle
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 910 12th Street
6/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1471 Fairfax Street
Hoffman
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue
Trenton
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 South Jefferson
_______________
Coles
Charleston
6/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lantz Gym, 600 Lincoln Avenue
6/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Preschool, 902 Cleveland Ave
Mattoon
5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street, PO Box 875
5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., KC Summers, 117 South 19th Street
6/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pilson Auto-Mattoon, Pilson Ford Lincoln, 2000 Lake Land Blvd
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street
Oblong
6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range
Palestine
5/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Highway 1
6/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Culvers, 1510 W Fayette Ave
6/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heartland Dental, 1200 Network Centre Drive
Mason
6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue
Saint Elmo
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40
Vandalia
5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Co. Health Dept., 416 W. Edwards
_______________
Franklin
Benton
6/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 203 Bailey Lane
Sesser
5/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Jesus Center, 212 West Callie Street
_______________
Jasper
Newton
6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Sainte Marie
6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Marion
Centralia
5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
5/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bible Based Community Church, 104 N Pine St
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.
6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 413 East Broadway
Patoka
6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington
Salem
5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave
5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem First Baptist Church, 721 W Main St
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
_______________
Randolph
Chester
6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Red Bud
6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
5/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sparta Auxilary Room, Broadway Plaza
6/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sparta Auxilary Room, Broadway Plaza
6/9/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
6/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steeleville High School, 701 South Sparta Street
_______________
Richland
Olney
5/31/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pacific Cycle, 4730 E Radio Tower Lane
6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 East Locust
6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St
Shelbyville
6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelby Christian Church, 200 N. Hickory
Stewardson
6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
_______________
Washington
Hoyleton
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 155 North Main Street
Nashville
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lighthouse Community Church, 7457 State Route 127
Okawville
5/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Okawville Community Fire Protection District, 305 S. Front Street
Missouri
Crawford
Bourbon
6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.
_______________
Franklin
New Haven
6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
6/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West Meramec Street
6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Saint Clair
6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Sullivan
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge
Union
5/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
6/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception-Union, 6 West State Street
Washington
5/27/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
5/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/3/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/10/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Lane
6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/17/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
6/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
6/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
Crystal City
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Imperial
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Journey Church, 366 S. Lincoln Drive
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive
_______________
Montgomery
Middletown
6/1/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street
_______________
Saint Charles
Dardenne Prairie
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Rd
O Fallon
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - St Charles County, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
Saint Charles
5/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay
6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd
Saint Peters
5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street
6/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500
_______________
Saint Francois
Desloge
5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Farmington
6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
6/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
6/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road
6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive
Bridgeton
5/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim St Louis, 13813 St. Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
5/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
5/28/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vertical Fellowship, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd
6/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vertical Fellowship, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd
6/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/4/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/11/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Business Training Library, 14500 S outer 40 rd.
6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/18/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
5/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec
Creve Coeur
6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150
Eureka
6/3/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central
Florissant
5/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
5/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
6/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
Manchester
5/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln
Normandy
6/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd
Saint Louis
5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6291 S. Lindbergh Blvd,
5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd
5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd
5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.
6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd
6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave
6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd
6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd
6/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Groves Lions, 8352 Watson Road
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Church, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road
6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave
6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave
6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - South, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave
6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road
St. Louis
6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue
Valley Park
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.
Wildwood
5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Hill Settlement House, 2125 Bissell St.
5/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
5/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington
6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch and St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, 1200 Lynch Street
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., John Cochran Enright Building, 3710 Enright
6/10/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave
6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Square INC, 4320 Forest Park Ave.
_______________
Washington
Potosi
5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Potosi, 10479 State Highway P
6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
