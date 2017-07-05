Madigan schedules Thursday vote to override Rauner budget veto
July 5, 2017 1:10 PM
SPRINGFIELD – Speaker Michael J. Madigan issued the following statement Wednesday:
“The House will hold a vote on Thursday, July 6 to override the governor’s vetoes of the balanced budget sent to him. House Democrats look forward to working with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to begin healing the wounds of the last several years.”
The House is scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.