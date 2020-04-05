ALTON - Mac Lenhardt, owner of Mac’s Timeout Lounge in Downtown Alton, cancelled the big-name band for the annual Fourth of July Celebration held July 3 because of the COVID-19 safety concerns.

It is not yet known if the annual block party will be held because of the outbreak of COVID-19, but Lenhardt said there was a deposit of $15,000 which is not reasonable from a financial standpoint during the COVID-19 crisis.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said he didn't want to name the band that was going to appear, but the act would have been comparable to the “Gin Blossoms."

"I don't think now is the time to think about drawing a crowd like that with the present COVID-19 situation," he said.

“Hopefully we will have something on a smaller scale for people to watch a show,” he said, not knowing what the future days will bring with the coronavirus.

Lenhardt said COVID-19 is tragic and has created a “big mess” for small business owners. He thanked the patrons for utilizing his curbside service and hoped for strong support when he is able to eventually reopen.