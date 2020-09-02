ALTON - Mac’s Downtown Alton Bar/Restaurant is adding a new “Bier Garten” sign going up on Belle Street on Wednesday. “Bier Garten” is German for English “beer garden."

A beer garden is defined as an outdoor area in which beer and food are served.

This is the second neon sign for Mac’s. There is also one on Third Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Demond Signs of O'Fallon is erecting the new Mac’s sign. Mac’s owner Mac Lenhardt said the sign has been planned for a year and was ordered nine months ago.

“We used funds from our Kentucky Derby party proceeds for this sign,” he said. “I try every year to budget outside improvements with the Kentucky Derby proceeds. The sign should brighten up this section of Downtown Alton. There isn’t much lighting there and I thought it needed to be brightened up some.”

Another recent improvement for Mac's, the addition of online ordering to the restaurant's website (macsdowntown.com), was made with the help of Riverbender.com this past Monday. Online ordering will allow Mac to continue to take food orders regardless of dining restrictions put in place by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) throughout the pandemic.

If you are interested in adding online ordering to your restaurant's website call Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850.

If you're hungry, visit macsdowntown.com/order-online and get you something good to eat!Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: