BRIGHTON - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a man who was found deceased in a vehicle submerged in water in the 3000 block of Miles Station Road in Brighton on March 12, 2022.

At 9:43 a.m. on March 12, 2022, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Miles Station Road in Brighton location in reference to a vehicle in a lake.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle submerged in the water," Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. "After removing the vehicle from the water, deputies located 31-year-old Kenneth Torrez of Brighton deceased inside the vehicle.

"Torrez was pronounced deceased by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Coroner’s Office will be conducting the investigation."

