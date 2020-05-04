CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, the Macoupin County Health Department released information that it had its first long-term care facility outbreak of COVID-19 at Heritage Health in Staunton. Monday, Debbie Link, the Health Department's Public Information Officer, said information is circulating there are seven positive COVID-19 cases, but she said that is not true, that it stands at four - two patients, two staff members.

Link said the Illinois Department of Public Health has defined "outbreak" status as any facility that has two or more positive COVID-19 cases.

"On Saturday, April 25th, all employees and residents of Heritage Health-Staunton were tested for COVID-19," Link said. "As of Monday, April 27, testing through IDPH’s lab had confirmed two positive staff members and two positive residents. MCPHD, IDPH, and Heritage Health-Staunton are working closely together to ensure all protocols and guidelines are being followed."

MCPHD released the following statement from Ben Hart, President & CEO of Heritage Operations Group: “Our leadership team at Heritage Health-Staunton continues to work with the Macoupin County Health Department to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with the outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in the building. While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this coronavirus pandemic. We are thankful for all that our employees do and that the families of our residents continue to trust us to care for their loved ones."

