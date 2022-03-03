Macoupin Democratic Party Proposes Change For Section Of Workers Rights In Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter To The Editor: Article continues after sponsor message In late January, Macoupin County IL Democratic Party voted unanimously to support a proposed change to the IL State Constitution which reads:

This proposed change to the State Constitution will be on the November 2022 General Election ballot as Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 0011. This passed the 102nd Illinois General Assembly on May 26, 2021. MCDP Chair Pam Monetti said, "We are committed to supporting the right of all to bargain collectively in the State of Illinois, and we support Organized Labor's efforts to uplift working families and the middle class throughout Illinois and the nation".

"WHERAS, the proposed Section 25: Workers' Rights would state:

(a) Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment."

- Pam Monetti MCDP Chair