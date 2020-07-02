CARLINVILLE — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer Watson on Friday announced a Roodhouse man will face murder charges after the death of a 23-month girl.

Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer Watson said she has filed first-degree murder charges against Allan R. Castleberry Jr. on Wednesday.

Watson explained that on the morning of February 3, 2020, first responders were called to the child's home by the mother. The mother said her 23-month-old daughter, Gracie Ellen Rose, was not breathing.

The charge says Castleberry, the mother's live-in boyfriend at the time, hit Gracie's head against a wall, knowing such acts created a strong possibility of death. Watson said Gracie's death was "a tragic and senseless death."

Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley agreed with Watson and said: "The charges against Castleberry are just the beginning in seeking justice for Gracie Ellen Rose."

The Macoupin County State's Attorney said Castleberry's bond was set at $1 million.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

