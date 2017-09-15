Article continues after sponsor message

BUNKER HILL - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a residential burglary that occurred on Aug. 10 in the 12000 block of Catholic Springs Road in Bunker Hill. Several hundred dollars in cash was stolen from the residence.

The sheriff's office said upon the arrival of the deputy, he learned that the victim had video surveillance of the incident.

The sheriff's office said if anyone knows who these two individuals are please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff's department at (217) 854-3135 or the Macoupin/Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 352-0136 or TIP722 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).

More like this: