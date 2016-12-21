MOUNT OLIVE - Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary 911 call from a resident at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Two Mile Road in Mt. Olive. In the process, officers located the suspects' vehicle at U.S. 66 and Wolf Road.

The homeowner said that three individuals had just left his residence after breaking in. The homeowner said he chased two of the subjects on foot and they jumped in a dark blue BMW convertible with a black top, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department said.

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department said the subject fled north on U.S. Route 66 to Illinois Route 138 where the suspects headed westbound on Route 138 to the interstate exit ramps. The suspects continued to travel on Interstate 55 heading south.

Article continues after sponsor message

The sheriff’s department said law enforcement officers pursued suspects south on Interstate 55 until the suspects made it to Interstate 270. The suspects headed west on Interstate 270 where they were able to elude police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect vehicle then entered Missouri and the sheriff’s department stopped its pursuit.

The dealer plates were discovered to be stolen from Laura Buick GMC Inc., 903 N. Bluff Road, Collinsville.

Agencies involved in the pursuit were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Hamel, Troy, Pontoon Beach, Granite City and Collinsville Police Departments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 854-3135.

More like this: