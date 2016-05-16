BUNKER HILL – The human remains found in February in a creek bed in rural Bunker Hill have been positively identified, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office said today.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Macoupin County Coroner’s confirmed today that the remains found in a creek bed in rural Bunker Hill, IL., on Feb. 15, 2016, were that of Joseph Wilson of the 700 block of Mulberry Avenue in Shipman, IL.

Wilson was first reported missing by family members on April 2, 2012, to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the homicide investigation in the case continues.

