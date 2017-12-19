ST. LOUIS - Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said Tuesday morning 11-year-old Madyson Loftis of Benld has died from injuries related to the UTV accident that occurred Sunday, Dec. 17, on Walker Road in rural Plainview.

“The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office advised us that no autopsy would be performed,” Sheriff Kahl said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family.”

The UTV accident in Macoupin County around Sunday evening and it left the 11-year-old unconscious and barely breathing. An 8-year-old male was also seriously injured.

Macoupin County deputies were dispatched to the Walker Road area in rural Plainview, Illinois, approximately 5 miles northwest of Shipman at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said upon arrival on Walker Road, the deputy discovered an 11-year-old unconscious and Arch helicopter was notified. The female was then transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An 8-year-old male was also transported by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

After further investigation, it was discovered that five people were on the 800 Polaris Ranger/UTV. A 12-year-old male, who was driving, 44-year-old Donald Ruyle of the 9000 block of Walker Road, who was in the passenger seat holding a 4-year-male. The 8-year-male and 11-year-old female were in the back bed of the UTV.

The accident occurred on Walker Road 1 Mile West of Spanish Needle Road and 1½ miles North of Illinois Route 16. The driver indicated that he was traveling south on Walker Road going down a steep grade when the front tire dropped off into a deep wash out in the roadway, causing the front tires to turn sideways and the UTV to roll over and down the slope.

No other injuries were reported.

