BUNKER HILL - Every Macoupin County service group is cordially invited to Legion Post 578, 319 N. Marion St, Bunker Hill at 9 a.m. on Monday April 24 to “Start the Conversation”. The business community understands that sometimes the promotion of a product is more important than the product itself. The meeting will focus on sharing ideas on how best to promote community service based events.

Event space, water, tea, and coffee are being provided courtesy of Legion Post 578 and Commander Bob Brunaugh. The meeting coordination is by JASE – a Media Blast Service, a Bunker Hill based negative profit service.

