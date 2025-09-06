CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Safe Families will sponsor their third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk next month.

On Oct. 4, 2025, community members are invited to Carlinville Square in Carlinville for the walk, complete with a guest speaker, raffle prizes, giveaways and more fun. Juliet Milton with MCSF noted the importance of supporting domestic violence survivors and raising awareness.

“We try to make it as engaging and family-friendly as possible. The topic of domestic violence and intimate partner violence can be a little bit of a darker topic, but we don’t want that stigma to follow our victims and survivors. We want it to be something that they can positively work out of and heal from,” Milton said. “One of the best ways to do that is to show that camaraderie between the community, the organizations, friends, family. This is a great way to foster those relationships, get information, get resources, and then just come out and do something that's healthy for your mind, body and soul.”

The deadline to order a t-shirt is Sept. 21, 2025, though no purchase is necessary to participate in the walk. Milton stressed that this event is about raising awareness, not fundraising.

A guest speaker with the National Domestic Violence Advocacy Network will share a keynote address. MCSF is working to schedule a few other speakers to round out the morning.

The walk itself is a one-mile walk through downtown Carlinville, though Milton noted that participants can walk as many laps as they want. The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. and MCSF advocates will end the morning at their booth until 12 p.m., sharing information about their services.

Article continues after sponsor message

As an organization, MCSF provides safety planning and resources to survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence. They work closely with survivors to advocate for them, whether that’s in a legal setting or by helping them access necessities like transportation and healthcare.

“We are a free and confidential domestic violence and intimate partner violence service. We provide safety and service plan creation and resources and referral sources for victims and survivors of violence,” Milton explained. “We just try to advocate and raise awareness of both our services and how we can assist our community, as well as information for our victims and survivors to know where to go if there were ever an instance of violence within the home.”

Milton noted that it’s important for survivors to have the community’s support. The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk aims to provide that support and advocate for more resources in the region.



“A lot of victims and survivors don’t come forward because they don’t have that support system. They do have to rely on the community,” Milton added. “How are you supposed to know where to go if no one connects you to those resources? It’s incredibly important for our businesses and our community leaders and just the Joe Schmoe down the road basically knowing, hey, I see you, something is happening, I’m concerned, here’s a resource. That’s a very simple way that individuals who come to our event can be active in creating that community and not feel so lonely.”

For more information about the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, including how to purchase a t-shirt or how to get involved, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Macoupin County Safe Families and their work, check out their official Facebook page or call them at (888) 259-6364.

More like this: