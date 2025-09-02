VIRDEN, Ill. — Jeffrey A. Bates, 28, of Virden, was charged with three counts of child pornography after law enforcement discovered videos on his computer in December 2024.

Bates, who resides in the 100 block of Stelle Court, faces class X felony charges that allege he knowingly possessed material depicting a child under the age of 18. The charges were filed on August 26, 2025, by the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

If convicted, Bates could face six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and an additional three years to life on mandatory supervised release.

Authorities emphasize that all individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

