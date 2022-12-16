SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In the IDNR totals, Macoupin County had 1,576 deer harvested this year to lead the region, compared to 1,431 in 2021.

Calhoun recorded 724 deer harvested in 2022 compared to 650 in 2021, and Greene had 1,019 deer harvested compared to 954 in 2021. Madison County had 692 deer harvested compared to 637 in 2021. Jersey had 646 deer harvested in 2022, while there were 588 harvested in 2021. There were 775 deer harvested in St. Clair County compared to 699 in 2021.

Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.

Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.

Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.

Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.

For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.

County 1st 2022 2nd 2022 Total 2022 Total 2021 ADAMS 1437 714 2151 1990 ALEXANDER 239 136 375 362 BOND 537 210 747 647 BOONE 71 35 106 105 BROWN 655 334 989 812 BUREAU 609 295 904 895 CALHOUN 465 259 724 650 CARROLL 331 166 497 440 CASS 423 256 679 587 CHAMPAIGN 137 78 215 201 CHRISTIAN 403 155 558 556 CLARK 721 354 1075 1019 CLAY 889 340 1229 1113 CLINTON 606 197 803 666 COLES 487 195 682 658 CRAWFORD 673 263 936 888 CUMBERLAND 542 275 817 760 DEKALB 73 41 114 107 DEWITT 220 116 336 317 DOUGLAS 120 53 173 149 EDGAR 424 163 587 521 EDWARDS 317 141 458 389 EFFINGHAM 653 303 956 914 FAYETTE 1184 529 1713 1569 FORD 86 40 126 109 FRANKLIN 956 458 1414 1234 FULTON 1249 590 1839 1667 GALLATIN 305 136 441 373 GREENE 634 385 1019 954 GRUNDY 172 100 272 235 HAMILTON 741 337 1078 1000 HANCOCK 1128 582 1710 1570 HARDIN 548 188 736 676 HENDERSON 283 146 429 385 HENRY 275 172 447 414 IROQUOIS 257 144 401 417 JACKSON 1484 708 2192 1865 JASPER 794 354 1148 1027 JEFFERSON 1249 572 1821 1818 JERSEY 425 221 646 588 JO DAVIESS 843 430 1273 1235 JOHNSON 874 333 1207 1159 KANE 18 11 29 31 KANKAKEE 114 55 169 186 KENDALL 43 22 65 71 KNOX 737 340 1077 1064 LAKE 5 0 5 3 LASALLE 427 227 654 563 LAWRENCE 399 176 575 Article continues after sponsor message 539 LEE 314 177 491 444 LIVINGSTON 268 100 368 381 LOGAN 193 114 307 312 MACON 155 75 230 220 MACOUPIN 1120 456 1576 1431 MADISON 509 183 692 637 MARION 1186 467 1653 1399 MARSHALL 412 166 578 547 MASON 249 130 379 352 MASSAC 268 119 387 382 MCDONOUGH 495 260 755 727 MCHENRY 129 82 211 243 MCLEAN 349 168 517 532 MENARD 215 133 348 329 MERCER 509 266 775 743 MONROE 856 282 1138 935 MONTGOMERY 619 254 873 802 MORGAN 442 232 674 580 MOULTRIE 158 66 224 209 OGLE 356 182 538 546 PEORIA 576 299 875 814 PERRY 969 399 1368 1108 PIATT 89 45 134 111 PIKE 1129 711 1840 1633 POPE 1068 365 1433 1220 PULASKI 222 106 328 279 PUTNAM 228 99 327 312 RANDOLPH 1518 685 2203 2106 RICHLAND 487 216 703 672 ROCK ISLAND 408 204 612 585 ST. CLAIR 576 199 775 699 SALINE 628 243 871 758 SANGAMON 327 188 515 528 SCHUYLER 904 437 1341 1269 SCOTT 190 147 337 327 SHELBY 883 341 1224 1179 STARK 118 52 170 152 STEPHENSON 342 182 524 480 TAZEWELL 352 177 529 480 UNION 812 383 1195 1144 VERMILION 369 203 572 597 WABASH 122 54 176 163 WARREN 290 170 460 431 WASHINGTON 771 292 1063 924 WAYNE 1015 498 1513 1370 WHITE 553 314 867 713 WHITESIDE 335 238 573 507 WILL 134 76 210 167 WILLIAMSON 1287 661 1948 1613 WINNEBAGO 154 72 226 248 WOODFORD 434 197 631 573 Total 52354 24500 76854 70411

