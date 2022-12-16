Macoupin County Leads Region In Deer Harvested, Plus Other Area and Statewide Totals From IDNR
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In the IDNR totals, Macoupin County had 1,576 deer harvested this year to lead the region, compared to 1,431 in 2021.
Calhoun recorded 724 deer harvested in 2022 compared to 650 in 2021, and Greene had 1,019 deer harvested compared to 954 in 2021. Madison County had 692 deer harvested compared to 637 in 2021. Jersey had 646 deer harvested in 2022, while there were 588 harvested in 2021. There were 775 deer harvested in St. Clair County compared to 699 in 2021.
Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.
Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023
Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.
Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.
A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.
For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.
A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.
County
1st 2022
2nd 2022
Total 2022
Total 2021
ADAMS
1437
714
2151
1990
ALEXANDER
239
136
375
362
BOND
537
210
747
647
BOONE
71
35
106
105
BROWN
655
334
989
812
BUREAU
609
295
904
895
CALHOUN
465
259
724
650
CARROLL
331
166
497
440
CASS
423
256
679
587
CHAMPAIGN
137
78
215
201
CHRISTIAN
403
155
558
556
CLARK
721
354
1075
1019
CLAY
889
340
1229
1113
CLINTON
606
197
803
666
COLES
487
195
682
658
CRAWFORD
673
263
936
888
CUMBERLAND
542
275
817
760
DEKALB
73
41
114
107
DEWITT
220
116
336
317
DOUGLAS
120
53
173
149
EDGAR
424
163
587
521
EDWARDS
317
141
458
389
EFFINGHAM
653
303
956
914
FAYETTE
1184
529
1713
1569
FORD
86
40
126
109
FRANKLIN
956
458
1414
1234
FULTON
1249
590
1839
1667
GALLATIN
305
136
441
373
GREENE
634
385
1019
954
GRUNDY
172
100
272
235
HAMILTON
741
337
1078
1000
HANCOCK
1128
582
1710
1570
HARDIN
548
188
736
676
HENDERSON
283
146
429
385
HENRY
275
172
447
414
IROQUOIS
257
144
401
417
JACKSON
1484
708
2192
1865
JASPER
794
354
1148
1027
JEFFERSON
1249
572
1821
1818
JERSEY
425
221
646
588
JO DAVIESS
843
430
1273
1235
JOHNSON
874
333
1207
1159
KANE
18
11
29
31
KANKAKEE
114
55
169
186
KENDALL
43
22
65
71
KNOX
737
340
1077
1064
LAKE
5
0
5
3
LASALLE
427
227
654
563
LAWRENCE
399
176
575
539
539
LEE
314
177
491
444
LIVINGSTON
268
100
368
381
LOGAN
193
114
307
312
MACON
155
75
230
220
MACOUPIN
1120
456
1576
1431
MADISON
509
183
692
637
MARION
1186
467
1653
1399
MARSHALL
412
166
578
547
MASON
249
130
379
352
MASSAC
268
119
387
382
MCDONOUGH
495
260
755
727
MCHENRY
129
82
211
243
MCLEAN
349
168
517
532
MENARD
215
133
348
329
MERCER
509
266
775
743
MONROE
856
282
1138
935
MONTGOMERY
619
254
873
802
MORGAN
442
232
674
580
MOULTRIE
158
66
224
209
OGLE
356
182
538
546
PEORIA
576
299
875
814
PERRY
969
399
1368
1108
PIATT
89
45
134
111
PIKE
1129
711
1840
1633
POPE
1068
365
1433
1220
PULASKI
222
106
328
279
PUTNAM
228
99
327
312
RANDOLPH
1518
685
2203
2106
RICHLAND
487
216
703
672
ROCK ISLAND
408
204
612
585
ST. CLAIR
576
199
775
699
SALINE
628
243
871
758
SANGAMON
327
188
515
528
SCHUYLER
904
437
1341
1269
SCOTT
190
147
337
327
SHELBY
883
341
1224
1179
STARK
118
52
170
152
STEPHENSON
342
182
524
480
TAZEWELL
352
177
529
480
UNION
812
383
1195
1144
VERMILION
369
203
572
597
WABASH
122
54
176
163
WARREN
290
170
460
431
WASHINGTON
771
292
1063
924
WAYNE
1015
498
1513
1370
WHITE
553
314
867
713
WHITESIDE
335
238
573
507
WILL
134
76
210
167
WILLIAMSON
1287
661
1948
1613
WINNEBAGO
154
72
226
248
WOODFORD
434
197
631
573
Total
52354
24500
76854
70411
