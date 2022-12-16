SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In the IDNR totals, Macoupin County had 1,576 deer harvested this year to lead the region, compared to 1,431 in 2021.

Calhoun recorded 724 deer harvested in 2022 compared to 650 in 2021, and Greene had 1,019 deer harvested compared to 954 in 2021. Madison County had 692 deer harvested compared to 637 in 2021. Jersey had 646 deer harvested in 2022, while there were 588 harvested in 2021. There were 775 deer harvested in St. Clair County compared to 699 in 2021.

Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.

Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.

Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.

Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.

For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.

County

1st 2022

2nd 2022

Total 2022

Total 2021

ADAMS

1437

714

2151

1990

ALEXANDER

239

136

375

362

BOND

537

210

747

647

BOONE

71

35

106

105

BROWN

655

334

989

812

BUREAU

609

295

904

895

CALHOUN

465

259

724

650

CARROLL

331

166

497

440

CASS

423

256

679

587

CHAMPAIGN

137

78

215

201

CHRISTIAN

403

155

558

556

CLARK

721

354

1075

1019

CLAY

889

340

1229

1113

CLINTON

606

197

803

666

COLES

487

195

682

658

CRAWFORD

673

263

936

888

CUMBERLAND

542

275

817

760

DEKALB

73

41

114

107

DEWITT

220

116

336

317

DOUGLAS

120

53

173

149

EDGAR

424

163

587

521

EDWARDS

317

141

458

389

EFFINGHAM

653

303

956

914

FAYETTE

1184

529

1713

1569

FORD

86

40

126

109

FRANKLIN

956

458

1414

1234

FULTON

1249

590

1839

1667

GALLATIN

305

136

441

373

GREENE

634

385

1019

954

GRUNDY

172

100

272

235

HAMILTON

741

337

1078

1000

HANCOCK

1128

582

1710

1570

HARDIN

548

188

736

676

HENDERSON

283

146

429

385

HENRY

275

172

447

414

IROQUOIS

257

144

401

417

JACKSON

1484

708

2192

1865

JASPER

794

354

1148

1027

JEFFERSON

1249

572

1821

1818

JERSEY

425

221

646

588

JO DAVIESS

843

430

1273

1235

JOHNSON

874

333

1207

1159

KANE

18

11

29

31

KANKAKEE

114

55

169

186

KENDALL

43

22

65

71

KNOX

737

340

1077

1064

LAKE

5

0

5

3

LASALLE

427

227

654

563

LAWRENCE

399

176

575

539

LEE

314

177

491

444

LIVINGSTON

268

100

368

381

LOGAN

193

114

307

312

MACON

155

75

230

220

MACOUPIN

1120

456

1576

1431

MADISON

509

183

692

637

MARION

1186

467

1653

1399

MARSHALL

412

166

578

547

MASON

249

130

379

352

MASSAC

268

119

387

382

MCDONOUGH

495

260

755

727

MCHENRY

129

82

211

243

MCLEAN

349

168

517

532

MENARD

215

133

348

329

MERCER

509

266

775

743

MONROE

856

282

1138

935

MONTGOMERY

619

254

873

802

MORGAN

442

232

674

580

MOULTRIE

158

66

224

209

OGLE

356

182

538

546

PEORIA

576

299

875

814

PERRY

969

399

1368

1108

PIATT

89

45

134

111

PIKE

1129

711

1840

1633

POPE

1068

365

1433

1220

PULASKI

222

106

328

279

PUTNAM

228

99

327

312

RANDOLPH

1518

685

2203

2106

RICHLAND

487

216

703

672

ROCK ISLAND

408

204

612

585

ST. CLAIR

576

199

775

699

SALINE

628

243

871

758

SANGAMON

327

188

515

528

SCHUYLER

904

437

1341

1269

SCOTT

190

147

337

327

SHELBY

883

341

1224

1179

STARK

118

52

170

152

STEPHENSON

342

182

524

480

TAZEWELL

352

177

529

480

UNION

812

383

1195

1144

VERMILION

369

203

572

597

WABASH

122

54

176

163

WARREN

290

170

460

431

WASHINGTON

771

292

1063

924

WAYNE

1015

498

1513

1370

WHITE

553

314

867

713

WHITESIDE

335

238

573

507

WILL

134

76

210

167

WILLIAMSON

1287

661

1948

1613

WINNEBAGO

154

72

226

248

WOODFORD

434

197

631

573

Total

52354

24500

76854

70411

