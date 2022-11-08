CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County’s election results are in for the 2022 General Election. This year saw contested county-level races for Macoupin County Sheriff, Treasurer, and several County Board seats.

Shawn Kahl won the Macoupin County Sheriff race with 53.98% of the vote and 100% of precincts reporting. Kahl was running for re-election as the incumbent Sheriff on the Democratic ticket, while DePoppe sought to unseat him as a Republican; DePoppe received 46.02% of the vote.

Lillian Amber McGartland won the County Treasurer race with 62.12% of the vote and 100% of precincts reporting. Roger Anderson sought re-election as the incumbent on the Democratic ticket and lost to McGartland, the Republican challenger, earning 37.88% of the vote.

Three candidates ran unopposed as Regional Superintendents of Schools for Regions 1-3. Democrat Michelle Mueller ran unopposed for Region 1, which includes Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin Counties. Democrat Julie Wollerman ran unopposed for Region 2, which includes Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery counties. Finally, Republican Jill Reis ran unopposed for Region 3, which includes Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike, and Scott counties.

Incumbent Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan sought re-election unopposed.

Several candidates also sought County Board seats, with voters able to vote for two members in each district. District 1 saw Democrat Ryan Kilduff and Republican Holly Klausing run, while District 2 saw two Republicans run - Jon Payne and Gordon Heuer - as did District 3, with Republicans Kristi Dunnagan and Matthew Acord running.

The District 4 race included one Republican and two Democrats - Republican Ross Adden and Democrats Mark Dragovich and Kellie Vesper. Adden and Dragovich were elected to the County Board for District 4, while Vesper was not.

District 5 saw two Republicans - Larry Schmidt and John Blank - who were both elected to the County Board for District 5. In District 6, one Democrat, Robert Quarton, and two Republicans, Aaron Stayton and LeAnn Barr, ran for County Board positions. Both Republicans, Stayton and Barr, were elected to the County Board for District 6, while the sole Democrat, Quarton, was not.

The District 7 race included two Republicans - Bernard Kiel and James Ibberson - and as well as one Democrat, Christine Bruley-Hill. Both Republicans, Kiel and Ibberson, were elected to the County Board for District 7, while sole Democrat Bruley-Hill was not.

In District 8, Democrat Robert “Tony” Wiggins and Republican Harry Starr IV both won County Board seats, while District 9 saw two Republicans - Todd Armour and Charles Siegel - also win County Board seats.

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

