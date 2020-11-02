Listen to the story

MACOUPIN COUNTY - Two state representative districts and a few county board spots are being contested in Macoupin County on November 3.

State Rep Incumbent Avery Bourne(R) will face off against newcomer Chase Wilhelm(D). Incumbent Bourne has been the State Rep for the 95 district since 2015.

The 95 district includes all or parts of Christian, Macoupin, Madison and Montgomery counties.

In the 100th district Incumbent Christopher “C.D” Davidsmeyer (R) will have two opponents Brandon Adams(D) and Ralph Sides with the Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party.

Davidsmeyer has been the State Rep for the 100th district since 2012. Democrat Brandon Adams is a Jacksonville Alderman and Ralph Sides works in sales.

Macoupin County State's Attorney race will be unopposed. Jordan Garrison(D) beat Aaron Bellm in the primary. Incumbent Jennifer Watson decided not to run again

Macoupin County Circuit Clerk Incumbent Lee Ross (D) will also be unopposed along with Anthony Kravanya(D) Coroner.

There are several contested County Board races.

District 1 ( Vote for One)

Lyndel Klausing(R)

(I) Chi Ebert Pelo(D)

District 2 (Vote for 2)

Article continues after sponsor message

Jon Payne(R)

Gordon Heuer(R)

(I) Francis Wieseman(D)

(I) Gary Rull(D)

District 3 (Vote for 1)

Matthew Acord(R)

District 5 (Vote for 2)

(I) Larry Schmidt(R)

John Blank(R)

(I) Ruth Pomatto(D)

District 7 (Vote for 2)

(I) Bernard Kiel(R)

James Ibberson(R)

(I) Shields Lewis(Independent)

More like this: