CARLINVILLE - Early voting in Macoupin County for this year’s primary elections is off to a “slow but steady” start, Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan said. The early voting period in Macoupin County began on May 19 and will end on June 27, the day before Election Day on June 28.

“Early voting in-person looks to be down considerably compared to past cycles,” Duncan said. “Right now, we’ve had 114 - our average number of in-person early votes over the last six primaries has been 388.”

Duncan said he thinks there are two primary factors driving low turnout.

“One, we have no local competitive primaries which usually is the driver of turnout,” Duncan said. “Two, I think the summer primary is unusual so people aren’t thinking it’s time to go vote.”

Despite the low number of in-person early voters, Duncan said Macoupin County’s vote by mail program has been “extremely successful.” He said they’ve already received more mail ballot requests this election than any primary in history, and there are still a few days left to request them - the last day to request a mail ballot in Macoupin County is Thursday, June 23.

Duncan said he attributes the county’s vote by mail success to the promotion of their “permanent vote by mail option,” wherein voters can request to receive mail ballots each election going forward from their application.

“Those who maybe voted by mail for the first time in 2020 realize it is a convenient way to cast your ballot - and by voting at home, you have the ability to take your time and research a race you may not have realized was on the ballot until you see it,” Duncan said. “You don’t have the ability to stop and do that research in the voting booth, but you do in your home.”

Based on the numbers so far, Duncan said he expects a lower turnout this primary election, between 18-25%.

Early voting will continue until June 27, followed by Election Day on June 28. Polls will open for regular voting on Election Day at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The full list of candidates and more information about polling places for Macoupin County is available on the Macoupin County Clerk website.

