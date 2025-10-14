CARLINVILLE — Travis L. Fanning, 30, of Carlinville, was charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer after an incident on September 23, 2025, in Macoupin County.

According to charging documents filed on October 10, 2025, Fanning allegedly struck a Macoupin County deputy in the face with his hand, causing a laceration.

Earlier this year, Fanning was also charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

