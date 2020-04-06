The Illinois Public Health Department announced Monday that Macoupin County now has seven positive COVID-19 cases and Madison County has topped 50 and stands at 52, compared to 48 on Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County also added a positive and now has three confirmed COVOID-19 cases.

Calhoun County stands at one positive COVID-19 diagnosis and St. Clair County is nearing 100 with a total Monday of 92, compared to 86 on Sunday.

Illinois has 12,262 positive COVID-19 cases and 307 deaths from the disease in its latest report.