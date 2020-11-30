MACOUPIN COUNTY - Through a partnership with The Chicago Community Foundation, The Macoupin Art Collective will be working to brighten Staunton, Illinois. Starting at the end of December 2020, Artist Cbabi Bayoc will be working to create a one of a kind masterpiece in a matter of 10 days at 115 E Main Street.

Cbabi (pronounced Kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is an internationally-known visual artist and illustrator residing in St. Louis, Missouri. His subjects include family, children, music and a bunch of other cool stuff designed with line, bold color and phunk!

Bayoc, whose birth name is Clifford Miskell, Jr., adopted his name CBABI (Creative-Black-Artist-Battling- Ignorance) during his time at Grambling State University (‘92-‘95). In 1997, a legal name change took place at the time of his marriage. Later, Cbabi would change his last name to BAYOC (Blesed-African-Youth-Of-Creativity) as something that could be shared with his future children.

Over the years, Cbabi has had the pleasure of working with a variety of clients and families, all equally appreciated. Some notable clientele include Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, New Line Cinema, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and MCA Records, to name a few.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2012, Bayoc began his 365 Days with Dad series. This New Year’s resolution to paint a positive image of black fatherhood each day for the entire year resulted in a journey that was inspiring (and exhausting!), ultimately resulting in the sharing of many stories of good experiences, no experience and hopeful experiences of Dads of all life stages. The project started a dialogue within the community about the importance of a strong foundation and support system for all children, no matter the age.

Today, Cbabi spends his time working on a variety of projects, including portraits, community murals, school murals, children’s book illustrations and is always up for a new challenge. He likes traveling to schools and talking with students about their own power in determining their destiny, using his own life experiences as lessons.

In addition to the mural in Staunton, Cbabi will be helping the MAC to reach our local art teachers to share the process of creating murals, with the hope that they can create their very own mural in their communities.

The Macoupin Art Collective is a nonprofit organization finishing its 4th year in operation. Their mission is to provide art to all. If local art teachers are interested in CPDU’s, please contact The MAC. To find out more about The Macoupin Art Collective visit their website at macart.org or follow them on social media. To learn more about Cbabi Bayoc, visit cbabibayoc.com.

More like this: