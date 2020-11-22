CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin Art Collective is pleased to announce funding from the Healing Illinois Grant made possible in partnership with The Chicago Community Foundation.

This opportunity will enhance Staunton through public art that exemplifies the interconnectedness of the community, while creating conversation about inclusivity through a large outdoor mural located at 115 East Main Street. The MAC would like to thank The Illinois Department of Human Services, The Chicago Community Foundation, our fellow Staunton Businesses,the City, and Chamber of Commerce for continued support and investment in creating an inclusive community infused with art and inspiration.

The MAC is grateful for this opportunity to brighten the town of Staunton. We hope to deepen relationships between artists, art educators, and the citizens that will see the mural everyday by providing the opportunity to start conversations about representation in art.

The MAC hopes to help our local art educators create their own murals through partnerships with our Regional Office of Education and our mural artist. The Project is seeking additional funding to enhance the virtual experience for our local educators and community members to build upon the process of creating lasting changes to our everyday lives in Macoupin County. The project will begin in December and will be completed before February. For more information, or ways to support- please visit macart.org, email us at office@macart.org.

