Macomb Man Arrested for Endangering Child’s Life, Reckless Driving
February 25, 2022 1:29 PM February 25, 2022 2:55 PM
Listen to the story
David Bennett, age 27, of Macomb, Illinois, was arrested late Sunday night by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Bennett was charged with endangering the life/health of a child, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and speeding over the statutory limit.
His release has since been secured by bond.