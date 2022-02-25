David Bennett, age 27, of Macomb, Illinois, was arrested late Sunday night by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett was charged with endangering the life/health of a child, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and speeding over the statutory limit.

His release has since been secured by bond.

 