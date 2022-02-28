ALTON - The St. Mary’s Volleyball team has completed its annual contest for the Volleyball Rules and Concepts the Chargers Need To Know. The winner for the eighth-grade team is Mackenzie Cochran. The winner for the seventh-grade team is Alex Stephan.

The Chargers have the annual rules contest because they know they can always be smarter players, regardless of their athletic ability. The competition was "fierce and there were many outstanding scores," eighth-grade coach Phil Hamilton said.

The eighth-grade team is having a great season and is currently 4-1 in the Southern Conference and 12-2 overall. The team recently won the Saints Peter and Paul Collinsville tournament, a first in program history.

The players are Laci Fischer, Sharon Dugan, Olivia Prediger, Sophia Lamere, Josie Strack, Olivia Certa, Melanie Marshall, Annie Rea, and Mackenize Cochran. They are coached by Chrissy Certa, Chris Marshall, and Hamilton.

The seventh grade is also having a great season and shows much promise for next year. The team has a record of 7-3. The players are Emma Hough, Reese Bechtold, Mia Lopez, Morgan Rister, Kaylee Piar, Katherine Kamp, Ella Curry, Lexi Taylor, Sarah Moehn, Izzy Brunaugh, Marie Woodward, Ellen Anderson, and Alex Stephan. They are coached by Jill Woodward and Hamilton.

Coach Hamilton said many of the players plan to try out for high school volleyball at Marquette and Alton High and have bright futures ahead.

Chris Erwin is the athletic director, and Don Ehrman is the assistant athletic director for St. Mary's.

