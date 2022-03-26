ST. LOUIS - Machine Gun Kelly will play St. Louis' Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, with various special guests.

Machine Gun Kelly announces this international Mainstream Sellout Tour - a colossal 52 arena run across North America and Europe featuring an incredible roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, and 44phantom on select dates.

The multi-platinum selling artist’s first-ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city. The genre-bending performer has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off this June at Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, St. Louis and more before wrapping up in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 13th. The 15-stop European leg kicks off on September 17th at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London, and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12th.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

