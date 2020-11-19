ALTON - Mac Lenhardt, owner of Mac’s in Downtown Alton at 315 Belle St., and Bobby Sanders, owner of Robert Sanders Waste Systems, announced Thursday morning today they purchased seven properties of the old Tony's in Downtown Alton.

Lenhardt said he and Bobby Sanders believe the purchase and renovation of the buildings will be good for Downtown Alton.

Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar is now located at 102 W. 9th St. in Alton and has since dispensed of the long-term locations on Third Street in Alton.

“We want to refurbish and salvage every building we can,” Lenhardt said. “We are going to put in a loading dock to keep all the trucks off Belle Street. It will relieve pressure and also it will open 40 parking spots for our employees in the public lot. We are working with renters and potential tenants already.”

Lenhardt said he and Bobby Sanders signed the papers about 8:30 a.m on Thursday. He did not reveal the purchase price of the properties.

Lenhardt added that he feels Downtown Alton is now poised for great things to happen by next spring. He envisions vaccines to work to eliminate COVID-19 and life will return to normal next year. He said the expansion to his business already underway is also going to make a huge difference once that part opens.

“Our goal is to build up Downtown Alton,” Lenhardt said of his purchase of the seven Tony’s buildings.

