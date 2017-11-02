EDWARDSVILLE - Some around Edwardsville have been asking will Mabel the mannequin pilot return to the U.S. Navy A7E Cosair II plane on display in Edwardsville Community Park.

For now, the answer about Mabel’s return is that it looks bleak. Mabel went missing from the park as the plane restoration project began back in June of this year.



Recently, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles was asked about Mabel and this was his answer: “Mabel is missing in action with no new leads.”

In Mabel’s place, the Flight Deck Veterans group came up with a replica of U.S. Navy Admiral Timothy J. Keating.

Miles admitted it was sad Mabel was missing, but things had to continue on and a replacement had to be chosen.

The Flight Deck Veterans and community volunteers and sponsors played a huge role in the revitalization of the U.S. Navy A7E Cosair II plane.

Anyone who has information about Mabel’s whereabouts should contact the Edwardsville Township Office at 618-656-0292 or Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

