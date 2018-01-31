EDWARDSVILLE -The Edwardsville Police Department has recovered the missing "Mabel," the mannequin which had been reported stolen from Edwardsville Robert Stille Township Park during the A-7 Corsair aircraft renovation this past summer.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, officers from the Edwardsville Police Department received an anonymous tip as to the whereabouts of “Mabel."

A subsequent investigation was conducted and led to the location of “Mabel” at an Edwardsville residence on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The suspect of the theft was identified as a juvenile resident of Edwardsville.

After consulting with officials from Edwardsville Township government and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined no criminal charges will be sought in this case.

Lieutenant Byrne, Special Operations Commander for the Edwardsville Police Department said, “The Edwardsville Police Department is aware this incident caused alarm and displeasure to many of our residents who saw “Mabel” as a fixture the township’s park for many years. It is for this reason; we are very pleased to have reached resolution and were able to provide closure to the citizens of our community.”

Chief Keeven concluded: "Although “Mabel” will not take her seat in the A-7 Corsair, she will be returned to her rightful owner."

