The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitcher Tyler Lyons has been placed on the disabled list with a right intercostal strain. In the corresponding roster move, the team has recalled pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis (AAA).

The intercostals are a group of muscles which surround the ribs and function in breathing and support for the chest cavity.

Activated from the disabled list on April 20th, Lyons had made two appearances this season, including a scoreless 7th inning in last night’s game.

Tuivailala was called up a few days agao as part of MLB’s 26th-man rule for double-headers, but did not pitch. Earlier this season, he appeared in three games–allowing a solo home run in 3.0 innings pitched with a pair of strikeouts.

At Memphis this year, Tuivailala had appeared in 8 games with a save and 8 strikeouts.