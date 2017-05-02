(Busch Stadium) For now, it appears the right intercostal strain which has put pitcher Tyler Lyons on the St. Louis Cardinals disabled list is not too serious of an issue.

“It sounds like with the DL-stint being 10 days now, there’s a chance he might be ready then,” said Mike Matheny. “Guess you never know until he kind of starts going through the rehab process and doctors get their hands on him.”

“I was playing catch yesterday, getting warmed up and something grabbed,” explained Lyons, who also feels is condition is not too serious. “Even just based on how I feel today compared to yesterday is a good sign for that. Just something that needed a couple days. Let it relax and then hopefully won’t have any issues from there.”

Despite the discomfort, Lyons pitched a scoreless 7th inning in last night’s game for the Cardinals.

“It was there,” acknowledged Lyons. “It was something I felt, I don’t think it changed much but it definitely wasn’t something that was comfortable.”

The grabbing was in the middle of the right side of his back. Tyler shares his discomfort isn’t bad when breathing, just movement in certain directions. The bigger frustration for the left-hander is missing more time after having barely spent two weeks on the active roster and after rehabbing his way back from a knee injury.

“It’s definitely not ideal,” said Lyons. “First time I felt something like that.To get back from dealing with the knee injury and then to have this, yeah, it’s frustrating but it’s part of it.”

Pitcher Sam Tuivailala, who has been recalled from Memphis, was still in transit as the Cardinals went through pregame workouts but is expected to be in uniform tonight.

“I think he’ll be a multi-inning guy,” said Matheny. “You still have the ability to throw multiple with Socolovich and possibly a Broxton as well.”

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports