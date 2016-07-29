Name:  Lynnox Elayne Hailer

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Donetta Barnes-Sandidge and Ian Anthony Hailer of Alton

Weight:  7lbs 5 oz

Length:  19 1/2 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time:   9:28 a.m.

Date:  July 27, 2016

Anderson hospital

Grandparents: Leah Sandidge, Donnie Sandidge, Terry Holt, G. Steven Hailer

Great grandparents: Sherri Sandidge, Nancy Barnes, Michael Barnes, Dee Holt, Jerry Holt, and Carol Hailer. Great Great Grandmas Golda Whipple, Thelma Voigt

More like this:

Oct 24, 2024 - St. Louis Police Charge Suspect in Gruesome Homicide Involving Granite City Woman

Aug 6, 2024 - House Music Festival Set To Raise Funds For Alton's iMerge Community Center

Nov 13, 2024 - Alton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Assault Of 10-Year-Old

4 days ago - Wood River Police Welcomes New Patrolman, Promotes Sergeant

Sep 25, 2024 - Alton Approves Comprehensive Plan Update

 