MADISON COUNTY - Service is a hallmark of the Illinois 4-H program. The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually honors longtime volunteers and former staff members for their selfless dedication to 4-H, the University of Illinois Extension youth development program.

The 2020 Hall of fame winner in Madison County is Lynn Weis. She was honored at a virtual ceremony.

Lynn Weis has spent a lifetime connected to 4-H. Joining the Good Producers 4-H Club in 1970 was just the beginning of a grand adventure of “making the best better!” Being a member for ten years was followed by multiple decades as a leader of the same club. A 30-year career with the University of Illinois Extension has been filled with serving the people of Madison & Bond, as well as being interim director at Marion, Fayette and Clinton Counties.

Lynn has been an educator and mentor to countless Illinois youth. She firmly believes that 4-H prepares one for life. By providing leadership skills and volunteer experiences, 4-H makes a difference in the lives of others. Once, Lynn said that she received the best compliment ever when two little 4-Hers were working on a sewing project under her guidance. One little girl grumped that Lynn was mean, to which the other responded, “She’s not mean, she just pushes us to be the best that we can be!” To that, Lynn smiled and walked away fulfilled. Hearing and reading about the accomplishments of those she has influenced through 4-H is her true reward.

In 2016, Lynn and approximately 50 plus family members proudly received the 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award. This legacy of 4-Hers past, present and future has been her road map on her journey through the years.

With her recent retirement from the University of Illinois Extension Lynn’s grand adventures continue. Working and interacting with youth is still a major part of her regular activities. She looks forward to what the future holds. To be nominated and inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame is a great honor to Lynn Weis.

In 2020, 87 individuals received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award, presented during a virtual ceremony Aug. 18. Five of the honorees are being named posthumously.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” says Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.

Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 200,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops, and conferences held in communities, schools, parks, and homes across Illinois. In total, more than 15,000 volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles.

“Many volunteers have a tradition of 4-H in their family or were 4-H members themselves,” Barnard says. “More and more, though, adults brand new to the 4-H experience are seeing the value of the life skills development program and volunteering for the first time.”

“There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard says. To volunteer in your community, request information from the University of Illinois Extension, Monroe County office at (618) 344-4230.

About 4-H: Illinois 4-H empowers and prepares Illinois youth for success. University of Illinois Extension provides 4-H programs in every county in Illinois, affecting the lives of 200,000 youth each year through sustained learning clubs, groups and short-term programming.

