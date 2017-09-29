(Busch Stadium) In what could have been his final appearance with the St. Louis Cardinals, there was no ovation or tip of the cap from Lance Lynn. Rather, the he was unceremoniously replaced by a pinch-hitter in the 5th inning of last night’s 2-1 loss to Chicago.

“We’re down by one, we gotta win to keep going,” said Lynn. “We’ve got to try and score runs.”

“You guys have known me for a long time–I don’t care about moments. I care about winning.”

Eligible to become a free agent after the season, the team has yet to engage in any serious contract talks with Lynn who is expecting to hit the open market.

“It certainly looks that way, but crazier things have happened,” he said. “Their numbers are not blocked in my phone.”

If that was indeed his final outing with the team, Lynn finishes with a record of 72-47 in 161 starts, throwing 977.2 innings overall. His 919 strikeouts are the 10th most in St. Louis Cardinals franchise history.

“All of it,” stated Lynn as to what he was most proud of. “Ups, downs–makes you who you are. I grew up here, as a man. Went through a lot of things, personally and professionally. I wouldn’t trade any of them in for anything. The fans were great all the way through–when they booed me, it made me stronger. When they cheered me, it made me happy. I’ve been through a lot of things here in my 6+ years and I don’t regret any of it.”

After missing last year due to Tommy John surgery, Lynn rebounded with 33 starts this year–his fourth straight season of doing so when active.

“I’m not going to lie, the end of the season was not how I would’ve liked, but for the most part, threw the ball the way I liked,” said Lynn. “Had some ups and downs, that’s part of coming back after taking a year off. I hope next year is better.”

A World Series champion, an All-Star, an 18-game winner…how does Lance Lynn want to be remembered by Cardinals fans?

“When I could physically take the ball, I took it and did everything I could to help the team win. And that’s all I’ve ever been about.”

photo credit: Scott Kane, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports